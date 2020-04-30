Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL MARKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARKS--Paul A. The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) community mourns the death of Paul A. Marks, MD, President Emeritus. From 1980 to 1999, Dr. Marks was President and Chief Executive Officer of MSK. A confident and visionary leader, Marks helped set the highest standards for patient care and research at MSK, which delivered world- class cancer treatment to millions of patients under his stewardship. He presided over the successful expansion, restructuring and unification of Memorial Hospital and Sloan Kettering Institute. Through his efforts over nearly two decades, Marks helped to set MSK -- and by extension the wider field of oncology -- on a more scientific course. His leadership ushered in a new era of cancer science at MSK, enhancing the opportunities for collaboration among MSK's pioneering cancer doctors and laboratory scientists. He encouraged innovative research and recruited a wave of talented new scientists. As a world-class scientist in his own right, he led by example in a laboratory career that spanned more than 50 years. In the late 1950s, he was the first to identify a genetic defect in the enzyme glucose-6- phosphate dehydrogenase as a cause of hemolytic anemia, which occurs when red blood cells are destroyed faster than they are produced. In the 1960s, he identified a genetic defect in globin synthesis as the basis of thalassemias -- a sometimes fatal group of anemias. His work helped to define the genetic basis for the differentiation of cells, particularly the way blood cells can become cancerous. He also played a pivotal role in the development of a pioneering approach to treating cancer -- a process called cytodifferentiation in which abnormal cells are coaxed into becoming normal again. That research in turn led to the development of histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors such as vorinostat for the treatment of lymphoma. He can also be credited as one of the pioneers of epigenetics, the study of how changes in gene activity can result from alterations in how DNA is packaged inside cells. Epigenetics is leading to exciting avenues for cancer treatment today. During his lifetime, Marks' expertise and leadership were sought and honored widely. He served as a member of presidential panels on cancer and biomedical research. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. To honor his contributions to science, President George H. W. Bush awarded Marks the National Medal of Science in 1991. In recognition of his many contributions, including his support for young scientists, MSK established the Paul Marks Prize for Cancer Research in 2001, given every other year to investigators who have made important contributions to cancer research early in their careers. We will be forever grateful for his extraordinary devotion, exceptional wisdom, remarkable talent, and keen foresight. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Marks family. Scott M. Stuart, Chairman, Boards of Overseers and Managers; Craig B. Thompson, President and CEO; Lisa DeAngelis, Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer Joan Massague, Director, Sloan Kettering Institute; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



MARKS--Paul A. The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) community mourns the death of Paul A. Marks, MD, President Emeritus. From 1980 to 1999, Dr. Marks was President and Chief Executive Officer of MSK. A confident and visionary leader, Marks helped set the highest standards for patient care and research at MSK, which delivered world- class cancer treatment to millions of patients under his stewardship. He presided over the successful expansion, restructuring and unification of Memorial Hospital and Sloan Kettering Institute. Through his efforts over nearly two decades, Marks helped to set MSK -- and by extension the wider field of oncology -- on a more scientific course. His leadership ushered in a new era of cancer science at MSK, enhancing the opportunities for collaboration among MSK's pioneering cancer doctors and laboratory scientists. He encouraged innovative research and recruited a wave of talented new scientists. As a world-class scientist in his own right, he led by example in a laboratory career that spanned more than 50 years. In the late 1950s, he was the first to identify a genetic defect in the enzyme glucose-6- phosphate dehydrogenase as a cause of hemolytic anemia, which occurs when red blood cells are destroyed faster than they are produced. In the 1960s, he identified a genetic defect in globin synthesis as the basis of thalassemias -- a sometimes fatal group of anemias. His work helped to define the genetic basis for the differentiation of cells, particularly the way blood cells can become cancerous. He also played a pivotal role in the development of a pioneering approach to treating cancer -- a process called cytodifferentiation in which abnormal cells are coaxed into becoming normal again. That research in turn led to the development of histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors such as vorinostat for the treatment of lymphoma. He can also be credited as one of the pioneers of epigenetics, the study of how changes in gene activity can result from alterations in how DNA is packaged inside cells. Epigenetics is leading to exciting avenues for cancer treatment today. During his lifetime, Marks' expertise and leadership were sought and honored widely. He served as a member of presidential panels on cancer and biomedical research. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. To honor his contributions to science, President George H. W. Bush awarded Marks the National Medal of Science in 1991. In recognition of his many contributions, including his support for young scientists, MSK established the Paul Marks Prize for Cancer Research in 2001, given every other year to investigators who have made important contributions to cancer research early in their careers. We will be forever grateful for his extraordinary devotion, exceptional wisdom, remarkable talent, and keen foresight. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Marks family. Scott M. Stuart, Chairman, Boards of Overseers and Managers; Craig B. Thompson, President and CEO; Lisa DeAngelis, Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer Joan Massague, Director, Sloan Kettering Institute; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close