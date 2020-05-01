PAUL MARKS
MARKS--Paul. Columbia University celebrates the life and mourns the passing of Paul Marks, an extraordinary alumnus, faculty member, physician, benefactor, and former leader of our medical center campus. He received his B.A. from Columbia College in 1946, and his M.D. from our Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1949; he served on our faculty from 1968 until 1980, rising to Vice President for Health Sciences and Director of what is now known as our Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center prior to becoming president and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He was also a member emeritus of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center Board of Advisors. Dr. Marks was a renowned scientist, a visionary leader, an inspiring colleague, and a trusted mentor. He was also profoundly generous, and his example will continue to serve as a model for excellence, collegiality, and leadership. We are proud that two professorships, a scholarship fund for students, and a scholars program to support the research of junior faculty, all at our medical school, bear his name. We offer our condolences to his wife, Joan; his children, Andrew, Elizabeth and Matthew; and the extended Marks family. Lee C. Bollinger, President, Columbia University Lee Goldman, MD, Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine Chief Executive, Columbia University Irving Medical Center


Published in New York Times on May 1, 2020.
