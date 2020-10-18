PAUL MCHUGH

McHUGH--Paul Edward, passed away on October 6, 2020. Born and raised in New York City he loved New York and it's cultural institutions and supported them generously. Paul served in the US Army and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal as a veteran of that war. His career began at Columbia University's School of Social Research, after which he spent many years as an investment banker on Wall Street. He will be remembered for his love of music and books and as a collector of Buddhist art. Paul is survived by his wife Ingrid. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to do so. Gifts in Paul's memory may be made to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.





