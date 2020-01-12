MILLER--Paul M. West Caldwell, NJ. Paul, age 83, died suddenly on January 9, 2020 after valiantly coping with Parkinson's disease for 12 years. Throughout, he never lost his sense of humor and love of life. Paul worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 40 years and served in eastern Europe on democracy projects after retiring. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughters, Lori, Jenn and Pam, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Daughter, Cari passed in 2014.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020