Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Somerset Hills Country Club
NASH--Paul LeNoir, died at age 88 on August 22, 2019, after a brief illness. Paul was a beloved father, partner, grandfather, brother, mentor, and dear friend to all who had the good fortune to be part of his life. Born on January 29, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY, to George Matthew and Winifred LeNoir Nash, Paul earned full scholarships to attend Phillips Academy ('49) and Yale University ('53). He supplemented his tuition with various jobs including: postman, residential gas service installer and manager of the Yale Student Sales Agency. In 1953 Paul joined the United States Marine Corps, training at Officers Candidate School in Quantico, VA and Camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA, before being stationed at South Camp Fuji in Japan as part of the 1st Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Paul achieved the rank of 1st Lt. before leaving the Marine Corps to attend Harvard Law School, where he earned his JD ('58). In 1958 he joined the Wall Street law firm of Dewey, Ballantine, Bushby, Palmer & Wood LLP, where he practiced corporate law for the remainder of his career. A senior partner, Paul was a longtime member of the Management Committee and and also served as the firm's Administrative Partner. He was instrumental in developing the firm's international practice, moving his young family to Belgium 1966 to open Dewey Ballantine's Brussels location. While there he acquired a lifelong affection for both the French language and moules. Paul treasured the communities he lived in including Morristown, NJ; Little Compton, RI; Essex, CT, and Vero Beach, FL, and considered himself lucky to enjoy long-standing friendships in each place. His hobbies traveled with him: a golf ball to subdue, a crossword to complete, a garden to nurture, a baseball team to cheer, and a stock to track. But what Paul loved most of all was his family; he was tireless in providing a life filled with education, opportunity, and laughter. He was a great storyteller and teacher. We remember him as a bedrock of kindness, integrity, and charm, whose example will guide us forever. Paul is survived by his partner, Patricia H. Ferenbach, his son Andrew G. Nash and his wife Ann of Savannah, GA; his daughter Laurie L. Nash of Berkeley, CA; and his daughter Daphne T. Nash of Savannah, GA; his grandchildren Jackson C. Nash, Elizabeth L. Nash, and Meredith G. Nash; his sister Barbara N. Flannery of Needham, MA, and his grand-dogs. He was predeceased by his wife of forty-four years, Nancy Thouron Nash. A Celebration of Life will take place September, 12th at 12:30pm at the Somerset Hills Country Club in Bernardsville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to USA, 40 Rector Street, 16th Fl., NY, NY 10006.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 4, 2019
