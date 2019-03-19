Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL RICHARDS. View Sign

RICHARDS--Paul David, 84, died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his residence in New York City. He leaves his devoted wife of 33 years, Takako Asakawa; son, Brian David Richards, brother, John James Richards, nieces and nephews, Jane Felger, Thomas Richard, Mark Richard, James Richard, Annie Richards, and John Richards. Born to Dallis Eugene and Ruth Meglemere Richards, the second of four sons, he was raised on an Indiana farm where he demonstrated ingenuity and grit early on by earning his Eagle Scout Merit Badge. He was gifted with a beautiful tenor voice and sang in church choirs and starred in high schools plays. He began his formal musical training at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana in 1953. During the next three summers, he performed with the Saint Louis Municipal Opera and in the Fall of 1955, he was offered a scholarship to the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia. In 1956, after receiving his draft notice, he auditioned for the newly formed US Army Chorus and became a founding member. When he finished his service he went to New York to begin his professional singing career, appearing first as the Minstrel in Once Upon A Mattress with Carol Burnett. Other shows followed, including long runs in Camelot as Mordred with Richard Burton, and "1776" in which he performed several roles including John Adams. He then appeared with Tommy Tune in My One And Only, music by George Gershwin, and his final show was Teddy And Alice in 1987 in Tampa, FL for 77 performances. He returned to New York, where he was very active in concert and church performances, while he also pursued his very successful real estate interests. Paul served on the Board of the Luesther T. Mertz Foundation. A memorial gathering will be held at The Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel" on Thursday, March 21st from 4pm-8pm.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close