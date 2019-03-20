Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL RICHARDS. View Sign

RICHARDS--Paul. The Board and Staff of The New York Botanical Garden are deeply saddened by the death of Paul Richards. Paul helped to support and beautify NYBG in many ways, whether it was through his role as a longstanding Trustee of the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust or on the dance floor at many Garden galas. He was a remarkable man whose love of life, nature, and the arts left a tremendous impression on those fortunate to know him. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Takako, and their family. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman Wilson Nolen, Chairman Emeritus Maureen K. Chilton, Chairman Emerita Larry E. Condon, Vice Chairman Carrie Rebora Barratt, President Gregory Long, President Emeritus



