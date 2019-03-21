RICHARDS--Paul. Lincoln Center Theater's Board of Directors and staff were deeply saddened by the death of Paul Richards, a great friend of our Theater for many years, both as a Patron, along with his wife Takako, and as a Trustee of the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust. Paul was an exceptional champion of the arts and of the Theater, and he and Takako joined us often at our productions and special events. We send our heartfelt condolences to Takako, to Paul's family, and to the Trustees and staff at the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust. Eric M. Mindich, Chairman Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director



