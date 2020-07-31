ROTH--Paul. An advertising and entertainment industry executive, died at 87 on July 19, 2020 at his home in Hilton Head, SC. The cause of death was natural causes. In 1972 Mr. Roth became President and CEO of IDC Services, Inc. a publicly traded company (NASDAQ). In 1976, IDC acquired Central Casting from the Motion Picture Association of America, combining it with Production Payments, Inc. and Talent & Residuals, Inc. creating the first full-service payment processing enterprise for the entertainment and advertising industries. In 1991, IDC merged with Draney Information Services. The new business, called Entertainment Partners, continues to this day as the market leader for workforce management and automated production and financial services to the entertainment industry. Paul Menken Roth was born November 1, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Allegheny College in 1954 with a bachelor's degree and received a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Harvard University in 1956. Mr. Roth started his career in advertising at Benton & Bowles in 1956. In 1958 he was hired by Kenyon & Eckhardt, eventually becoming Vice President of Media and a member of the Board of Directors. In 1968, his book, "How to Plan Media," was published. After leaving Kenyon & Eckhardt, Mr. Roth produced nationally syndicated television news and entertainment programming, including Norm Crosby's Comedy Shop, before joining IDC Services. Mr. Roth was a trustee of Allegheny College, where he also received an honorary doctorate, and was a trustee of the Screen Actors Guild Pension Fund. Eventually retiring to Hilton Head Island, SC. Mr. Roth dedicated himself to public service in the arts, education and community planning, serving in many volunteer and elected positions. An avid pilot, Mr. Roth held a general aviation pilot's license rated for multi- engine and instrument operations. He pursued a passion for architecture by designing and building numerous houses. He is survived by his older brother Richard Roth, four children and six grandchildren.





