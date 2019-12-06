SCHUPF--Paul J., succumbed to cancer on December 4th after a valiant 25-year fight. He was born in Antwerp, Belgium in 1937. The family moved to Singapore in 1938 and came to the U.S. in 1940. They settled in New Rochelle, NY where all the Schupf children attended public schools. Paul attended Colgate University - Class of 1958. Paul was an outstanding tennis player. As a member of the Colgate tennis team, he was unbeaten. He subsequently became a very significant donor to the university and eventually moved from New York City to live in Hamilton, NY where Colgate is located. Paul was a lifelong art collector and made many gifts to Colgate's museums and, subsequently, the same to Colby College. He was the son of Wolf Selig (Willem) Schupf and Lily Elkon Schupf. Paul never married. He is survived by his siblings Axel Schupf and Tina Nordlander and his nieces Elisabeth Lonsdale, Katherine Kim, Johanna Schupf and Chloe Nordlander and many great-nieces and nephews. Shiva will be held at the home of Tina Nordlander on Sunday, December 8th from 4pm to 7pm at 55 East 86th St., Apt. 12A.



