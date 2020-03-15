SELISKAR--Paul F., was born on June 28, 1950 in Huntsburg, OH as one of seven children. He died in Sarasota, FL on February 2, 2020. Paul's advice was everything in moderation, when actually he was the ultimate enjoyer of life. He was a generous friend and also an incredible success. From farm boy and butcher to President of Whatman and CEO of Arthur H. Thomas Co. A strong natural leader spearheading ever- climbing sales, he always made time for a call from his daughters. A head-turning intellect and also a motorcycle team owner and rider. An inspiration to artists and architects, Paul brought lunch for the builders of his award-winning house - every single day they worked. Paul was an expert fisherman and craftsman with an unexpected creative touch. The most memorable entertainer and chef and the most incredible mentor and father. Paul left life like he lived it - with the sound of amazing jazz, the taste of the finest wine, surrounded by those that loved him the most. He is survived by his loving life partner, Iris, his daughters Stephanie, Suzanne and Lisa and grandchildren. For memorial details, email: [email protected]
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2020