SHATZ--Paul M. The officers, board and staff of the American Technion Society (ATS) are saddened by the loss of Paul M. Shatz, of Bethesda, MD. He was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Technion Board of Governors and a Technion Guardian, a designation for those who have reached the highest level of commitment. Together with his beloved wife, Deane, his gifts to the Technion included the Paul and Deane Shatz Fund for Full-Time International MBA Program, the Paul and Deane Shatz Fund to Support Chinese Postdoctoral Researchers, and the Paul and Deane Shatz Fellowship Fund. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Deane, children Robert Shatz, Laurie Perl, Linda Levenson, and Janet Shatz Snyder. American Technion Society Zahava Bar-Nir, President Scott Leemaster, Chairman of the Board Michael Waxman-Lenz, Acting CEO



