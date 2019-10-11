PAUL SINGMAN

Guest Book
  • "Dear Grace Henry,and family, Our hearts are heavy with..."
    - Sheila Small
  • "Dear Brett, Grace & Henry, I am so sorry for your loss. My..."
    - Karen Mcleod
  • "I never met Paul, I only knew him professionally from about..."
    - Rick Acosta
  • "I remember Paul to be a kind person. There is an ache in my..."
    - Jonathan Delman
  • "At a loss of word to express our deepest condolences to the..."
    - Alan Doloboff
Service Information
Greenwich Village Funeral Home
199 Bleecker St
New York, NY
10012
(212)-674-8055
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwich Village Funeral Home
199 Bleecker Street
New York , NY
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greenwich Village Funeral Home
199 Bleecker Street
New York , NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SINGMAN--Paul Lewis. A light went out in the world when Paul Lewis Singman passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4th, shortly before his 56th birthday. He was a wonderful son to Henry and Grace; beloved fiance of Leslie Silver; loving brother to Brett, Nick, and sister-in-law, Sadie; adored uncle to Maggie, Jane, Madeline and Erik; and proud father of his children, Brooke and Keith. Paul had an exceptionally successful career in Business Development and Trade Show marketing. He filled every person he met with delight and joy, and he will forever be loved and missed.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New York, NY   (212) 674-8055
funeral home direction icon