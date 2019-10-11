SINGMAN--Paul Lewis. A light went out in the world when Paul Lewis Singman passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4th, shortly before his 56th birthday. He was a wonderful son to Henry and Grace; beloved fiance of Leslie Silver; loving brother to Brett, Nick, and sister-in-law, Sadie; adored uncle to Maggie, Jane, Madeline and Erik; and proud father of his children, Brooke and Keith. Paul had an exceptionally successful career in Business Development and Trade Show marketing. He filled every person he met with delight and joy, and he will forever be loved and missed.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 11, 2019