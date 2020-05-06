SMITH--Paul J. The Lenore G. Tawney Foundation mourns the loss of influential curator and board president, Paul J. Smith, on April 26 in New York. Paul and Lenore Tawney both moved to New York in 1957 and formed a friendship that endured for the next 50 years. As director of the Museum of Contemporary Crafts (later the American Craft Museum and Museum of Arts and Design), Paul featured Tawney's work in the seminal 1963 exhibition, Woven Forms, and later initiated her important 1990 career retrospective. He joined the board of the Foundation in 1996 at Tawney's request, and has generously contributed his time and expertise ever since. Paul's commitment to Lenore Tawney's legacy and to the studio craft movement was unwavering, and he will be greatly missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store