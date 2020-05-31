PAUL STARK
STARK--Paul, Ph.D. The Board of Trustees of the Westchester Center for the Study of Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy mourns the death of Paul Stark, Ph.D. an esteemed founder and first director of our psychoanalytic institute. His erudition and dedication to the pursuit of psychological truth, combined with an inherent wisdom which acknowledged that there may be many valid pathways to the truth, has provided our institute with a core value that has sustained the growth and the continued vibrancy of our community. Those of us who were privileged to know him as a teacher, supervisor, and psychoanalyst keenly feel the loss of this master clinician.


Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.
