STARK--Paul. The Postgraduate Psychoanalytic Society & Institute community notes with sadness the passing of Paul Stark PhD on May 27, 2020 and celebrates his life and many contributions with gratitude. He was an esteemed psychoanalyst, teacher and colleague. As Dean of Training of the Postgraduate Center for Mental Health, Paul guided us toward excellence in theoretical and clinical practice. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his family.





