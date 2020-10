Or Copy this URL to Share

STRUHL--Paul M., passed away October 23, 2020. Originally of Teaneck, NJ and recently of Allenwood, NJ. Son of the late Archie and Betty Struhl. Survived by his daughter Arielle Struhl and son Aaron Struhl both of Bangkok, Thailand, his sister Marcia Schwartz (Boston, MA) and brothers Stuart Struhl and Morton Struhl of Rancho Mirage, CA and niece Ariane Schwartz (Boston, MA).





