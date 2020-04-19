Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL SVED. View Sign Service Information Coffey Funeral Home Inc. 91 North Broadway Tarrytown , NY 10591 (914)-631-0983 Send Flowers Obituary

SVED--Paul. Paul Sved, a graduate of RPI and longtime Scarsdale resident, died from COVID-19 on April 10. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Beverley (Dahmer) Sved. Paul was born in Budapest in 1935 to Klari and Andor Sved. He and his mother survived the war in one of Raoul Wallenberg's safe houses in Budapest. After the war, Paul and his mother went to Switzerland, then to the US, to Avon, NY. After college, Paul was a ski instructor in Colorado before joining Gates Rubber in Brussels. Later, working for IBM in Cambridge, MA, he met Beverley, also an RPI graduate. Married in 1971, they lived in Montclair, NJ, and in Paris, before moving to Scarsdale in 1988, shortly before retiring from IBM. Paul recently relocated to Kendal on Hudson. His understated kindness and readiness to help the less fortunate accompanied him throughout his life. Paul was in exceptional physical shape - skiing, hiking, cycling - until his fatal encounter with the virus. He is survived by cousins Charles Guttmann, Marietta Pritchard, Doris Ablard, in the US; George Sved in Spain. Also many loving relatives and friends across the world: Jennifer, Jonathan and Katie Ablard, David, Michael, and Will Pritchard in the US; Richard Steiner, Margaret Guy, Mary Steiner, and Anne Streather in the UK; a beloved goddaughter Anne Cnops in Italy; godson Justin Lukach in the US; and Christina, Tanya, and Alex de Auer of Toronto, Canada and Dubai, UE.



SVED--Paul. Paul Sved, a graduate of RPI and longtime Scarsdale resident, died from COVID-19 on April 10. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Beverley (Dahmer) Sved. Paul was born in Budapest in 1935 to Klari and Andor Sved. He and his mother survived the war in one of Raoul Wallenberg's safe houses in Budapest. After the war, Paul and his mother went to Switzerland, then to the US, to Avon, NY. After college, Paul was a ski instructor in Colorado before joining Gates Rubber in Brussels. Later, working for IBM in Cambridge, MA, he met Beverley, also an RPI graduate. Married in 1971, they lived in Montclair, NJ, and in Paris, before moving to Scarsdale in 1988, shortly before retiring from IBM. Paul recently relocated to Kendal on Hudson. His understated kindness and readiness to help the less fortunate accompanied him throughout his life. Paul was in exceptional physical shape - skiing, hiking, cycling - until his fatal encounter with the virus. He is survived by cousins Charles Guttmann, Marietta Pritchard, Doris Ablard, in the US; George Sved in Spain. Also many loving relatives and friends across the world: Jennifer, Jonathan and Katie Ablard, David, Michael, and Will Pritchard in the US; Richard Steiner, Margaret Guy, Mary Steiner, and Anne Streather in the UK; a beloved goddaughter Anne Cnops in Italy; godson Justin Lukach in the US; and Christina, Tanya, and Alex de Auer of Toronto, Canada and Dubai, UE. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close