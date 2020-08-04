PAUL TEICHER

TEICHER--Rabbi Paul, born October 2, 1930 in Flushing Queens, NY to Jacob and Tillie (Friedman) Teicher. Passed away Sunday evening, August 2, 2020. Graduated Yeshiva University in 1951 and the Jewish Theological Seminary in 1955. Served in the USAF as a chaplain. Married to Shoshana (Traub) June 27, 1954. Served as Rabbi in Philadelphia, PA, Trenton, NJ, and Farmingdale, Long Island. Survived by his wife Shoshana, children Debra (Dr. Martin Hirsch), Dr. Mark (Debra Lovinger) and Miriam (Leon Schenker), 10 grandchildren and their spouses and 24 great-grandchildren, as well as sister Roslyn Abramson. Socially distant, outdoor shiva to be held at the home of Rabbi Teicher's son.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store