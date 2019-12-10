VOLCKER--Hon. Paul A. The National Committee on American Foreign Policy's Board of Trustees mourns the loss of Honorary Chairman, and longtime friend, The Honorable Paul A. Volcker. Chairman Volcker's introduction to the National Committee began with his receipt of the George F. Kennan Award for Distinguished Public Service in the fall of 1997, recognizing his historic contributions to central banking in the United States. He was named the Honorary Chairman of the National Committee in 2005, serving for more than a decade as a substantial contributor to innumerable roundtables, policy meetings, and awards dinners. His peerless vision, tireless fortitude, and rigorous intellect were matched only by his gentle charm and endlessly affable wit. We offer our greatest condolences to his wife, Anke, and his loving family on the loss of this great leader and statesman. Jeffrey R. Shafer, Chairman



