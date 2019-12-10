VOLCKER--Paul A. Appeal of Conscience Foundation is saddened by the death of Paul A. Volcker, our longtime Trustee, and past recipient of the Appeal of Conscience Award. He stood tall - his integrity and wisdom made him a dependable leader for economic stability; a compassionate defender of human dignity and freedom. Our deepest sympathy to his beloved wife, Anke and the entire family. Rabbi Arthur Schneier, President Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Vice President
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019