VOLCKER--Hon. Paul A. The Executive Committee of The Pilgrims of the United States is deeply saddened by the death of its Vice President who was one of New York's wise civic leaders and chaired vital U.S. and U.N. commissions. He also had private sector experience in banking and investment banking. Following distinguished careers at the Treasury and as president of the New York Federal Reserve, he was appointed Chairman of the Federal Reserve in 1999 where he successfully battled high inflation. After the financial crisis of 2008, he served as chair of the Economic Recovery Advisory Commission, tackled abuses by the banks and was the author of The Volcker Rule. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Anke and his family. Miner H. Warner, President Thomas L. Pulling, Secretary Peter Lawson-Johnston, Treasurer James D. Zirin, Chancellor



