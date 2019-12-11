VOLCKER--Paul. The Board of Trustees and the entire Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) community extend our deepest sympathy on the passing of Paul Volcker, who, as a visionary philanthropist and member of the HSS International Advisory Council, made outstanding contributions to the HSS mission. With his late wife Barbara, Paul established the Barbara Volcker Center for Women and Rheumatic Disease at HSS, which has provided outstanding care for women with complex autoimmune diseases for more than 22 years. Paul and his wife Anke continued their commitment to the Center, ensuring the lasting impact of its research. Paul was steadfast and compassionate in his search for answers to the questions about the diseases that affected his and so many other families. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Anke Volcker; daughter, Janice Zima; son, James Volcker; and four grandchildren. Michael D. Lockshin, M.D, Director, Barbara Volcker Center for Women and Rheumatic Disease Thomas H. Lister, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO; Bryan T. Kelly, M.D., Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director; Mary K. Crow, M.D., Physician-in-Chief, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)



