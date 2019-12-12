VOLCKER--Paul A. Age 92, passed away on December 8, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Anke, daughter and son, Janice and James, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held on December 17 at 12 noon at The Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church at 921 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor can be made to the Volcker Alliance at 560 Lexington Avenue, 16B, New York, NY 10022.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 12, 2019