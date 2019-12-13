VOLCKER--Paul A. Japan Society mourns the passing of Paul A. Volcker, a member of Japan Society's Board and Life Director for over four decades. An indefatigable advocate and loyal patron, Mr. Volcker frequently played key roles in our high-profile events and was the recipient of the 2005 Japan Society Award for his Instrumental promotion of U.S. Japan relations. Our respect and gratitude is immeasurable and our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues. Joseph R. Perella, Chairman; Dr. Joshua W. Walker, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 13, 2019