VOLCKER--Paul A. The members of the Bretton Woods Committee deeply mourn the loss of Paul A. Volcker, our former Chairman. We were honored to have his leadership for many years and will sorely miss him as a friend and strong advocate of international cooperation. As he said, "Bretton Woods is not a particular institution - it is an ideal, a symbol, of the never-ending need for sovereign nations to work together." We will honor Paul's legacy by continuing the work he so tirelessly championed. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. Richard A. Debs James D. Wolfensohn Jim Kolbe William C. Dudley William R. Rhodes Randy S. Rodgers On behalf of the global members of the Bretton Woods Committee



