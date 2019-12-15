VOLCKER--Paul. The Board of Trustees, Alumni, Residents and Staff of International House note with great sorrow the passing of Paul Volcker, a towering figure whose well-known achievements as a leader in finance were matched by longstanding, loyal, and dedicated support of the I-House mission as Chairman from 1998 until 2012, when he was made an Honorary Trustee. He generously funded scholarships and a prominent speaker series, gave freely his advice and humor, and especially his honesty and insight to the entire I-House community in ways too numerous to count. We celebrate Paul's legacy and will deeply miss his wisdom and friendship. Our sympathy is extended to Paul's wife, Anke, and his entire family. Frank G. Wisner, Chairman Calvin Sims, President
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019