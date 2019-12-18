VOLCKER--Paul A. It is with sadness that the Board of Trustees and staff of the New-York Historical Society note the passing of Paul A. Volcker, a public servant of impeccable rectitude and conscientiousness. It was because of Paul's remarkable contributions to America's financial well-being over a span of many years and several presidencies that he was awarded New-York Historical's first History Makers Medal--our highest award--in 1988. More recently, we were honored to become the custodian of Paul's oral history--in finance and in government--as part of our Reiss Family Wall Street Oral History Archive. Pam Schafler, Chair Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair Barbara Knowles Debs, Trustee and President Emerita Louise Mirrer, President & CEO Michael Ryan, Sue Ann Weinberg Director of the Patricia D. Klingenstein Library



