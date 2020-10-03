WEISSMAN--Paul M. April 3, 1931 - September 30, 2020, died peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife and children at the age of 89. A lifelong philanthropist, Paul Weissman had a distinguished career at Bear Stearns where he was a Senior Partner and Global Head of Institutional Equity Sales. Together with his wife Harriet, they pioneered and endowed numerous programs that have touched the lives of countless students. Born in New Haven, CT, to Regina and Abraham Weissman, he graduated from the Hopkins School, received his BA from Harvard College, and an MBA from the Wharton Business School. From 1955 - 1958 he served in the Army Finance Corps. He devoted decades to helping young people realize their potential. Harvard College, Mount Holyoke College, Connecticut College, Hopkins School, and the Rye Country Day School were among the recipients of his financial support and personal interest. A passionate believer in the value of education, he and his wife established Harvard's International Internship Program, Coach for College fellowships for scholar athletes in Vietnam, the Library Preservation Center, the Weissman Family Financial Aid program for undergraduates, and the Golf Team Directorship. As President of the Harvard Alumni Association and Chairman of the Harvard College Fund, he was recognized for his outstanding leadership and fundraising efforts. He was Captain of the Harvard varsity golf team and served as Class Agent from 1952 until the present day. Through their generosity and vision, he and Harriet supported the creation of the Weissman Leadership Center at Mount Holyoke College, which provides leadership tools and mentorship to students; the Weissman Student Commons at the college; the children's section at the White Plains Public Library; and EL Education, a leading K-12 nonprofit empowering teachers to transform schools in diverse communities across America. White Plains Hospital benefited from his involvement as Chairman of the Board and Co-Chair of its Foundation. He received the Joseph Hofheimer Leadership Award for his commitment and service to the hospital. He also served as a Board Member of Connecticut College, Hopkins School and Rye Country Day School. In recognition of his efforts, he received the Hopkins Medal and Harvard Medal in 1998. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, his children, Michael (Leslie), Stephanie, and Peter (Bach), and grandsons, Matthew, Justin, Ethan, Andy and Will. He will be sorely missed by many and will continue to inspire young people to follow in his footsteps. A private funeral will be held on Sunday, October 4. Donations in his honor may be made to the White Plains Hospital.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store