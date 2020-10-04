1/
PAUL WEISSMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEISSMAN--Paul M. The Board of Directors, Senior Leadership and staff of White Plains Hospital mourn the passing of our dear friend, board member and benefactor, Paul M. Weissman. Paul served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of White Plains Hospital from 2005 to 2010, and was a member of the Hospital's Executive Committee and Co-Chairman of the Foundation Board. His commitment and generosity to our Hospital was exemplary and he was beloved by so many. We will miss Paul's warmth, endearing smile, intellect and drive, and are so grateful for his years of friendship and partnership. Our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Harriet, his children and his many grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved