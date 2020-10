Or Copy this URL to Share

WEISSMAN--Paul. The Board, Staff and Families of Grand St. Settlement mourn the passing of Paul Weissman, a former and long-serving Board member. Paul was instrumental to the growth and development of the Settlement. Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, children, and grandchildren. Sylvia M. Montero, Chair Ralph W. Rose, President Grand St. Settlement New York, NY





