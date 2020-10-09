WEISSMAN--Paul M. The Board of Directors and staff of EL Education mourn the passing of our dear friend and supporter, Paul Weissman. Together with his wife Harriet, Paul was extraordinarily generous and committed to the work of our organization. Paul lived a life of purpose and deep commitment to many important causes, but paramount was education. We extend our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife Harriet, who has served on our Board of Directors with distinction for many years, his children and their families.





