PAUL WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS--Paul Denis. (October 4, 1938 - June 27, 2020). Paul Denis Williams was born on October 4, 1938 to Gertrude Van Nostrand Williams and Frank Williams. He had two older brothers, Jack and Jimmy, both of whom predeceased him. In 1962 Paul married his childhood sweetheart, Phyllis Casolaro Williams. They lived in Briarcliff Manor, New York for 53 years, until moving to Pleasantville, New York in 2017. Paul was educated in New York City, attending Incarnation School and Fordham Preparatory School ('56). He received a BA from Fordham University ('60) and an MBA from New York University ('72). Paul's career spanned over 50 years and included positions at Johnson and Higgins, The Equitable, General Foods, Phillip Morris, Warner Brothers and Time Warner Inc., where he retired as the Director of Employee Benefits, Assistant Secretary of the Corporation, and the President of Time Warner Canada. In addition to his penchant for travel, Paul was an accomplished drummer, and a track and field athlete. Educated by the Jesuits, Paul was a true, "Man for Others." He was a passionate philanthropist and volunteer, and he actively participated in the lives of his family and friends. Paul was a dedicated alumnus of Fordham Preparatory School, serving several terms as a member of its Board of Trustees, and dedicating endless hours of volunteer service to the school. He was an active member of St. Theresa's Church in Briarcliff Manor, New York for over 50 years where he served a few terms as President of the Parish Council, and he was a 40- year member of the Pleasantville Lions Club serving as its President for multiple terms. Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Casolaro Williams, a former New York City teacher and Principal of IHS 143; his daughters, Patreece Williams Creegan and Pamela Williams Mezzatesta, and their husbands, Patrick Joseph Creegan and Christopher John Mezzatesta. He has five grandchildren whom he dearly loved: Christopher John ("CJ") Mezzatesta, Jr., Madison Rose Mezzatesta, Hunter Williams Mezzatesta, Paul Francis Creegan and Paige Marirose Creegan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Paul D. Williams Scholarship Fund at Fordham Preparatory School, 441 East Fordham Road, Bronx, New York 10458. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.





