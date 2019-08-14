WILLIAMSON--Paul G., 79, of Manhattan and Breezy Point on August 12, 2019. A native New Yorker, he attended Xavier High School and Georgetown University. After serving in U.S Air Force, he returned to New York where he was a fixture in commercial real estate for over 50 years as a developer, owner, broker and advisor. He supported many causes in the city. He served on the boards of Fordham University, Xavier High School and Good Shepherd Services. He was also active on the New York basketball scene and in the 1980's, ran the New York Summer Pro League with many NBA players. A wake will be held on Thursday 2-5 and 7-9pm at Redden's Funeral Home, 325 West 14th Street in Manhattan. Mass of Christian burial at St. Francis Xavier Church, 46 West 16th Street New York City on Friday at 9:30am. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's name to Fordham University, Xavier High School or Good Shepherd Services.



