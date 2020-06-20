Paul Wilson
Wilson, Paul, of Staten Island, N.Y. passed Friday June 12, 2020 peacefully in his home in the age of 82. He is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Mary Wilson; brother James; sister-in-law Jacquelyn; and nephew Steven. Survived by his brother Frederick; sister-in-law Olga; nephew Brian; nieces Marsann, Colleen; great-nephews Daniel, Alex, Parker and great-niece Kristina. Also survived by friends Aida, Cecil and Niño.

Published in New York Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
