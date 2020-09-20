1/1
ZAITCHICK--Paul. Paul Zaitchick (Paul Zann) of Barnegat, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home with his wife and son by his side. He was 78 years old and fought a long and valiant battle against cancer. Born in Brooklyn he attended Lafayette High School and later the University of Toledo on a baseball scholarship. Paul spent fifty years as an owner of Federal Tax Service in New York City as a beloved tax consultant with a larger than life personality and an endless charm and wit. His clients, and there were many, from all walks of life, both trusted and admired him. His greatest passions were his family and secondly the game of golf, but his love for his many friends was limitless. Paul was predeceased by his father, George Zaitchick; his mother, Eva Zaitchick; and his daughter, Jodi Zaitchick. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Jill; and his adoring son, Grant. He also leaves behind his loving daughter, Linda Kelly (John); his grandson, Jake Kelly; and his sister, Sheila Zelanko (Jack). Also surviving are many cousins, clients, and friends whom will never forget his benevolence and his rare generosity. Entombment at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum was held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneral home.com


Published in New York Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
