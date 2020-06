ZIESELMAN--Paula Mack, passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Jerold. Loving mother of Jonathan (and Beth), Ellen, and Hallie. Adoring grandmother of Amanda and Steven. Dear sister of Theodore Mack. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to Homeward Bound, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753 or the charity of your choice