CHARATAN--Paulina. The family of Paulina Charatan, a holocaust survivor, is saddened to announce her passing on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. She died at home surrounded by her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love for her family. Paulina who was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1996 is survived by two children, Eddie (Nancy), Debrah (Steven) and five grandchildren, Dana, Jodi, Bennat, Ariel, Howie and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Hunter. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Shirley (Jack). Paulina will be greatly missed by all of us. Donations in her memory should be made to Selfhelp or The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Funeral services will be held at "The Riverside" West 76th Street and Amsterdam Ave. on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 9:30am. The Charatan and Bick Family



