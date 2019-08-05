PAULINA CHARATAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULINA CHARATAN.
Service Information
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY
10023
(212)-362-6600
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHARATAN--Paulina. The family of Paulina Charatan, a holocaust survivor, is saddened to announce her passing on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. She died at home surrounded by her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love for her family. Paulina who was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1996 is survived by two children, Eddie (Nancy), Debrah (Steven) and five grandchildren, Dana, Jodi, Bennat, Ariel, Howie and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Hunter. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Shirley (Jack). Paulina will be greatly missed by all of us. Donations in her memory should be made to Selfhelp or The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Funeral services will be held at "The Riverside" West 76th Street and Amsterdam Ave. on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 9:30am. The Charatan and Bick Family
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New York, NY   (212) 362-6600
funeral home direction icon