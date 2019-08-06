CHARATAN--Paulina. The Selfhelp Community Services family is deeply saddened by the passing of Paulina Charatan, mother of our devoted friend and Foundation Board Vice Chair, Debrah Lee Charatan. Paulina and her late husband Joseph survived the atrocities of the Holocaust and bravely forged new lives together in America. In tribute, Debrah has dedicated herself to enhancing the lives of the thousands of survivors served by Selfhelp. We are privileged that our newest affordable housing residence will bear the names of Paulina and Joseph Charatan. May Paulina's memory forever be a blessing. Our heartfelt condolences to Debrah (Steve), Eddie (Nancy) and Jack, and to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Raymond V.J. Schrag, President, Board of Directors Dennis Baum, Chair, SCS Foundation Board Stuart C. Kaplan, CEO



