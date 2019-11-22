KASSIMIR--Pauline Varon, on November 18, 2019. Everybody's "Nanny." With her iconic red lipstick and nails, killer sense of humor, indestructible optimism, and legendary "ticky," Nanny made everyone feel like the most important and loved person in the room. She was proud of and loved her family with ferocious devotion: she never forgot to call and sing happy birthday to one of her four children, four daughters and sons-in-law (whom she simply referred to as her children), eleven grandchildren, or two great-grandchildren. People often become narrow- minded with age, but Nanny's heart grew larger and more open; she even let her granddaughters run a podcast about sex in her living room. To everyone, Nanny was a queen, but it was everyone else she treated like royalty. There was no such thing as a stranger to Nanny. She gave the same love to family, caregivers, restaurant staff, or grandchildren's friends. Her warmth was a cure-all, whether it be a hand-hold, "hi cookie!", or "come lay down!" Nanny had it all: as she put it, "Cuando lo tienes, lo tienes." She will be missed as intensely as she loved, leaving behind Joel and Robin, Mauri and Sharon, Rachelle and Jon, Linda and Richard, Spencer and Dale, Jason and Samara, Matthew, Evan and Lauren, Remy, Alex, Brandon, Charlotte, Lauren, Shelly, Jack, Arlo, and Marigold. The funeral will be held Friday morning graveside.



