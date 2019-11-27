KLEINSTEIN--Pauline. It is with deep and profound sadness we mourn the loss of Pauline Kleinstein, a lifelong resident of Brooklyn, New York who passed on November 26, 2019. Pauline is the beloved mother of Lisa Crespi and Ileen Simeone, beloved mother-in-law of Neil Crespi and Robert Simeone, beloved grandmother of Robbie and Jenna, Michael and Jamie, Mara, Lori and Jay, April and Ian and a beloved great-grandmother to Dylan, Alexander, James, Will, Cori and Max. Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm at Riverside Chapel, 180 West 76th St., New York, NY 10023.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 27, 2019