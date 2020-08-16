PAULINE LEVIN

LEVIN--Pauline Eunice, 93, passed August 10, 2020, at her home in Scarborough, ME. She was president of the South Orangetown Teacher's Union (EASO) in the early 70s during her 25-year career as a public school teacher. Never idle, she served as an active community leader in numerous roles in Orangetown and Piermont, NY and was the epitome of a true American: inclusive, strong, and willing to fight for what is right. Her three children survive her: Gregg, Cheryl and Janine, as well as loving stepchildren and grandchildren.





