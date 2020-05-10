OLMSTED--Pauline. Pauline Olmsted (nee Weiner) (July 1, 1925- May 2, 2020) died peacefully of old age at her home in Jackson Heights, Queens. Raised in Coney Island by staunch Socialist emigres from Tsarist Russia, she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and Brooklyn College, lettering in basketball and field hockey. Pauline was a 20-year veteran of the NYPD, a pioneer in her time. She reportedly guarded every mid-twentieth-century dignitary from Charles de Gaulle to the Beatles. She was generous and strong- willed; loved mysteries and crosswords; told frequent tall tales; and came from a long line of terrible cooks. She is survived by her children Elizabeth Olmsted (Randall Kau), Alan Olmsted, and Larry Olmsted (Allison); and grandchildren Andrew Kau (Holly Shaffer) and Timothy Kau. Pauline was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Robert Amson Olmsted, and by her grandson Nicholas Kau. Contributions in her memory may go to the Nicholas J.P. Kau '08 Fund for Shakespeare and Wrestling at Trinity School, c/o Myles Amend, 139 W. 91st Street, New York, NY 10024.





