PEARL BERG

BERG--Pearl, lived 95 beautiful years. Born in New York City to Gussie and Moe Bell. Sister to (Jack) and Stanley. Wife to Marc, mother to (Joann Stolzar) and Steven. Grandmother to Sam Stolzar, Mara, Eli and Greg Berg. Great-grand- mother to Jackson, Easton and Leah Stolzar. She had lived in Woodmere, NY, Del Ray Beach and San Diego. She passed away on September 13, 2020, after a short illness. A private service will be held September 18 at New Montefiore, NY. Donations can be made to Elizabeth Hospice, San Diego.





