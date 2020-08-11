1/
Pearl Claire Achsen
1917 - 2020
Pearl Claire Achsen died on July 9 at the grand old age of 103. Truelove to her husband, David, for 30 years. Cheerleader to her three children Norma, Bonnie and Andy. And generously provided for by her son-in-law, Michael. Pearl was a devoted daughter to her Austrian-born mother, Lena. Pearl was an adored grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She instilled unbridled optimism in her children and was known by friends and family for her humor and wisdom. Pearl loved to recite Shakespeare, was a racehorse aficionado, a lifelong Democrat, and a beauty contest winner in her beloved New York. Pearl Claire Achsen was a remarkable lady whose laughter and love of life will be greatly missed. She lived by the philosophy that "Today's the day." You will be in our hearts every day, our precious Pearl. RIP.

Published in New York Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Andrew Achsen

