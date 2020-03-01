GREENBERG--Pearl, Ed.D. Cooper Union 1948. NYU M.A. 1960. Teachers College, Columbia University Ed. D. 1971. Pearl passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. She was a past president of the North East region of the National Art Education Association (NAEA), and the author of three books on teaching art to children and seniors. She also published numerous articles and papers on art education, and spoke at the annual NAEA conferences. Pearl was born in Brooklyn and was a lifelong resident of New York City. For the past 10 years, she lived in Oakland, CA near her son Ken and daughter-in-law Clara. Her experience studying at Cooper Union was formative. She met her future husband Murray and formed many lifelong friendships there. She will be missed by her son Ken, her daughter-in-law Clara (who said she was the best mother-in-law imaginable), her former colleagues and many of her students. Funeral services: Wednesday, March 4, 11:00am, New Montefiore Cemetery, Graveside Funeral: 1180 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, NY 11704. (631)249-7000 (Cemetery). There will be a reception in Port Washington afterward. Anyone interested in attending, please call Andrett Funeral Home to RSVP: 212-475-2024 and indicate whether you plan to attend the reception.



