PEARL HERSHKOWITZ
HERSHKOWITZ--Pearl. Our beloved Mom has completed her 102-year journey on earth May 20, 2020. She left us with her wisdom and a whole lot of love. She was predeceased by devoted husband Seymore. Family always came first even while both pursued successful careers; Seymore in insurance and Pearl in NYC Public Schools, especially P.S.6. We are grateful to have had them both in our lives for so many years. Survived by Judi and Bob, Alan and Terri, Torey and Evan, Lillian, Sam and Caeli and the 'boys'. Also survived by kid-sister Edna and nieces, nephews and friends; predeceased by brother Dave and parents Lillian and Morris Cooper. Services were graveside. Donations to Calvary Hospital, Bronx, would honor her memory.


Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.
