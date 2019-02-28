Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KANE--Prof. Pearl Rock. 79, died February 26, 2019 from complications associated with pancreatic cancer. World renowned in the field of leadership training for private and International education, she directed the Klingenstein Center for Independent School Leadership at Teachers College, Columbia University for 37 years, until she left the role last summer. After participating as a fellow in the inaugural cohort of the first program of the Center, she was asked to take on the directorship of the Center and subsequently expanded it to five programs, ranging from early teachers to heads of school, with a total alumni base in excess of 5,000, many of whom she has continued to advise and support. Professor Kane was deeply admired throughout the independent school world for her innovation, creativity, generous spirit, exceptional teaching and total commitment to her students. In every aspect of her career she modeled the leadership behavior which she taught. She was honored with the Endowed Klingenstein Family Chair for the Advancement of Independent School Education and was presented with the Teachers College Medal of Excellence for her work as director of the Klingenstein Center at an affair celebrating her, along with the 40th anniversary of the Center. In addition to her work at the Center, she was involved in a range of activities, both inside and outside the scope of her professorship. In each pursuit she was always engaged, collaborative, innovative, and a high performer, such as the recent creation of a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), "The Science of Learning - What Every Teacher Should Know," with an enrollment of 53,000 students in 186 countries across six continents. In addition to her work at Teachers College, Kane volunteered her time to a range of causes and organizations. Most recently she served as a trustee on the boards of Uncommon Schools and Brooklyn Prospect and - there have been many other people and efforts for which she gave her time and attention. Born and raised in New York City and a graduate of City College with a Masters from Smith College and a Teachers College EdD, Kane began her teaching career as an assistant teacher in the Smith College Day School Kindergarten. On graduation from Smith she became a fifth grade teacher in Longmeadow, MA. Other fifth grade public school teaching positions followed in Wyandotte, MI, Brookline, MA and then she moved to the independent school arena at the Dalton School in New York City. It was from Dalton that she was invited to Teachers College for the Klingenstein Fellowship. In parallel with her outstanding professional work, Kane has been a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Despite her overwhelming work schedule, she never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren, each of whom treasured the very special relationships they had with her. Pearl is survived by Richard, her husband of 58 years, their children Bradley, Laura, Lisa and Leslie, her sons-in-law Michael, David and Mitch, their six grandchildren Samara, Noah, Joshua, Zachary, Eli and Lila and her sister Rosalind Rock. A small funeral will be held for family and close friends at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue, Friday, March 1 at 9am. We will be organizing a memorial service to honor and celebrate Pearl this spring with our broader community of family and friends, which will be announced in the coming weeks. The family will be sitting shiva at 1165 Park Avenue on Friday, 3-7pm and Sunday, 11am-4pm. Funeral Home Plaza Jewish Community Chapel

630 Amsterdam Avenue

New York , NY 10024

(212) 769-4400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The New York Times on Feb. 28, 2019

