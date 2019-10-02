1930 - 2019

Pearl (Gross) Kraushar passed away peacefully at her home in Passaic, New Jersey on Monday September 30th.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband Abraham.



She is survived by her children: Rachel Gila (Joseph), Rona Goldenberg (Phil) and Mordecai (Gail); six grandchildren: Ariel, Eitan, Judd, Naomi, Dana, and Jodi; four great grandchildren: Audrey, Maya, Simon, and Allie; and her brother Norman Gross.



She died as she lived: fiercely independent with a remarkable work ethic and can-do attitude. There was no ladder she would not climb, no challenge she would not undertake.



Her family was her greatest joy and she theirs. She leaves a void in all our hearts.



Funeral service will be at the Jewish Memorial Chapel at 851 Allwood Road in Clifton NJ.



For Shiva information please contact her family members.