WEISS--Pearl. April 21, 2020, from COVID-19. Devoted mother of David (Andrea), Daniel, and Jennifer (Larry Rosenfeld). Beloved grandmother of Jake, Liam, Nora, and Julia. Sister of Jerome Wiener. Born June 5, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY to immigrants from Galicia (eastern Europe). Graduated from Brooklyn College, 1946. Master of Social Work from Tulane University, 1950. Social worker for Jewish service organizations, later for New York City Board of Education, after her children were grown. Married for 59 years to Gerald ("Jerry") Weiss, who died in 2014. Pearl met Jerry at a fundraising dinner to oppose Senator Joseph McCarthy (in 1954), and was a supporter of progressive causes throughout her life. She loved art, music, dance, traveling, and most of all her family. Pearl embraced life with zest and met its challenges with strength. We'll cherish the memories of her life well-lived, and hold her close forever in our hearts.



